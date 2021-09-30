Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2103128552
Seamless pattern horse Ornament of Russian folk embroidery, red contour on black background. Can be used for fabrics, wallpapers, websites.
E
By EkaterinaP
africanamericanartaztecbackgroundbelarusbelarusianbelorussianblackbordercrossculturedecorativedrawingembroideryethniceuropeeuropeanfolkgeometricgrungehandmadehorseillustrationlatviamexicanmodernnationalnativeneedlepointneedleworkornamentornamentalponyretrorussiarussianseamless patternsiberianslavicstitchtextiletraditionaltrendytribalukraineukrainianvintagezebrazigzag
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Backgrounds/Textures
