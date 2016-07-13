Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Seamless pattern. Hand-drawn ornament. Various shapes, elements, doodles on a yellow background. Fashionable cheerful design of background, interior, wallpaper, textiles, fabric, packaging, wrappers.
Formats
2500 × 2500 pixels • 8.3 × 8.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG