Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Seamless pattern with cute rabbit and butterflies. Painted in watercolor in pastel colors on a white. Can be used to print on fabric, girls clothes, kids bedroom wallpaper, bedding, postcards.
Raster multicolored hibiscus pattern a white background. Seamless tropical flowers, leaves and buds.
Butterfly illustrations background abstract, hand drawn. Cartoon style vector graphic.
Multicolored hibiscus flowers and buds retro raster seamless illustration on white background.
Seamless Watercolor Floral With Bilberry Pattern
Abstract Seamless Pattern with Floral Elements.
Turquoise vector repeat pattern with abstract plant, realsitic butterfly and petals. Surface pattern. Nature.
Deer with Purple Colored Flowers And Green Leaves Vector Pattern

See more

1403587229

See more

1403587229

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2130794510

Item ID: 2130794510

Seamless pattern with cute rabbit and butterflies. Painted in watercolor in pastel colors on a white. Can be used to print on fabric, girls clothes, kids bedroom wallpaper, bedding, postcards.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4000 × 4000 pixels • 13.3 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

anns_scrawls

anns_scrawls