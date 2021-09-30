Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2094295528
Seamless ornamental vintage background pattern for fabrics, wallpapers and home decoration.
B
By Bora Uysal
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractabstract flowersarabesqueartbackdropbackgroundbeautifulbrightcolorcolorfulcreativedecordecorationdecorativedesigndigitaleffectflowerfractalgeometricgraphicgreen backgroundillustrationindianinvitationkaleidoscopekaleidoscopicmagentamandalameditationornamentornamentalpatternpatternsretroroundseamlessshapestylesymmetricsymmetricalsymmetrytextiletextureturkishuniquevintagevintage repeat patternwallpaperwedding
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist