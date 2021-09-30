Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2082737956
Seamless madras patchwork plaid cotton pattern. Tileable quilting fabric effect linen check background.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractbackdropbackgroundblanketblockchecker boardcheckerboardclothcolorfulcottoncovercreativedecorativedesigndigitaleffectfashiongeometricgraphicillustrationindiaindianlinenmadrasmixmodernmosaicpaperpatch workpatchedpatchworkpatternplaidquiltquiltingrepeatseamlesssquarestylesurfacetartantemplatetextiletexturetiletileablewallwallpaperweavewoven
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist