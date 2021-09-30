Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2079942841
Seamless geometric pattern. Background with green dots. Black background. Polka dots. Digital brush strokes. Illustration. Design for textile fabrics, wrapping paper, background, wallpaper, cover.
N
By Noosya Sho
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractartartisticbackdropbackgroundblackblurblurredblurrybrightbrushbubblechristmascirclecolorcolorfulcreativecurvedesigndoodledoteffectelementemerald greenfestivegeometricgradientgraphicgreenholidayillustrationimaginationmodernnightpaintpaperpatternpointpolka dotpolka dot patternprintrepeatroundseamlessshinestroketextiletexturewallpaperxmas
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist