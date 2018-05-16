Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Seamless French country kitchen stitch stripe fabric pattern print. Yellow white vertical striped background. Batik dye provence style rustic woven cottagecore textile.
Seamless pattern of scottish tartan plaid. Repeatable background with check fabric texture. Flat vector backdrop of striped textile print.
Plaid material, Seamless Pattern, Vector sketch
Geometric stripes background. Stripe pattern vector. Seamless wallpaper striped fabric texture.
Cute gender neutral tartan seamless pattern. Checkered scottish flannel print for celtic home decor. For highland tweed trendy graphic design. Tiled rustic houndstooth grid.
Black and White colors tartan plaid Scottish seamless pattern.Texture from tartan, plaid, tablecloths, clothes, shirts, dresses, paper, bedding, blankets and other textile products.
Black, White modern tartan plaid Scottish seamless pattern.Texture from tartan, plaid, tablecloths, clothes, shirts, dresses, paper, bedding, blankets and other textile products.

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136185641

Item ID: 2136185641

Seamless French country kitchen stitch stripe fabric pattern print. Yellow white vertical striped background. Batik dye provence style rustic woven cottagecore textile.

Formats

  • 4997 × 5004 pixels • 16.7 × 16.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 999 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Limolida Design Studio

Limolida Design Studio