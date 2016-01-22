Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Seamless floral geometric pattern. Colorful raster ornament with stars. Modern minimal texture. Funky background used for design print, wallpaper, business cards, clothes, textile, covers, wrapping
Green and white star pattern over blue background
Confetti with flowers, bright colorful background, cute and fun decoration. illustration for celebration, party, festive holiday. Design for cards, invitations
Seamless stars pattern - vector space background. Minimalistic design.
Confetti with flowers, bright colorful background, cute and fun decoration. illustration for celebration, party, festive holiday. Design for cards, invitations
Seamless stars pattern - vector space background. Minimalistic design.
Confetti with flowers, bright colorful background, cute and fun decoration. Vector illustration for celebration, party, carnival, festive holiday. Black background
Art deco gold color pattern, luxury texture

See more

1691668285

See more

1691668285

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131743031

Item ID: 2131743031

Seamless floral geometric pattern. Colorful raster ornament with stars. Modern minimal texture. Funky background used for design print, wallpaper, business cards, clothes, textile, covers, wrapping

Formats

  • 5000 × 5000 pixels • 16.7 × 16.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Olgastocker

Olgastocker