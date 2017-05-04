Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Seamless Ethnic Art Painting. Ornament Tribal Texture. Bright Paint Mix ,Pastel Ethnic Pattern Design. Repeat Modern Arabic Pattern. Dyed Dirty Art Texture.
Spiral Die. Shibori Fabric. Rainbow Spiral Art. Psychedelic Light. Colorful Background Hippie. Rainbow Dye Shirt. Multicolored 60s Fabric.
Pastel Blue Ink Drip .Dirty Watercolor Splash. Abstract Dyed Texture. Bright Ink Drip Tie Dye Textures Wash. Blue Pastel Trendy Fabric Watercolour.
Blue Grunge White .Painting Dirty Art. Dyed Messy Texture. Paint Splashing Banner. White Grunge White .Trendy Watercolour Print. Turquoise Tie Dye Wet Brush.
Blue Messy Dyed Background. .Painting Watercolor Art. Colors Mixing Rough Ornaments Cover. Vibrant Colors Mixing .Watercolour Material Print. Blue Artistic Wet Brush.
Sky Blue Tie Dye Cloth Texture. Violet Tie Dye Cloth Print. Plastic pink Scattered Acrylic Blobs. Yellow Watercolor Splash. Turquoise Dirty Artistic Pattern. Dyed Distressed Silk.
Fashionable Green, Red, Black Retro Abstract Psychedelic Tie Dye Swirl Design
3D abstract strange flower background

See more

1375971014

See more

1375971014

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125608059

Item ID: 2125608059

Seamless Ethnic Art Painting. Ornament Tribal Texture. Bright Paint Mix ,Pastel Ethnic Pattern Design. Repeat Modern Arabic Pattern. Dyed Dirty Art Texture.

Formats

  • 3024 × 3024 pixels • 10.1 × 10.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

psy dye

psy dye