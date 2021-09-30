Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2085166726
Seamless combed conch effect Turkish ebru marble surface pattern design for print. High quality illustration. Luxurious ancient art form. Wavy liquid fluid marbled book paper antique graphic design.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractagedantiqueartartisticartworkbackdropbackgroundbookcombcombedconchcoverdramaticebrueffectelegancefluidgraphichippyinkjpgliquidluxuriousluxurymarblemarbledmaterialmotifornamentpaintpaperpatternprintpsychedelicrasterrepeatrichseamlesssheetshellsurfaceswatchtiletraditionalturkishvintagewallpaperwavewavy
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist