Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Seamless botanical pattern with blue flowers. Design for fabric, textile, wallpaper and packaging
Seamless watercolor botanical pattern.Hand-painted floral background
Seamless floral pattern with blue leaves vector illustration. Good for wallpaper, paper, greeting card, textile, fabric, product packaging, stationary.
Buds of flowers and leaves. Decorative composition on a watercolor background. Floral motifs. Seamless pattern. Use printed materials, signs, items, websites, maps, posters, postcards, packaging.
Seamless pattern with hand drawn flowers and berries
Flowers of lilies with leaves and petals on a light blue turquoise color background seamless pattern. Vector illustration with hand-drawn plants.
Vector Incredibly bright seamless pattern with fantastic exotic tropic flowers. Illustration for wrapping paper, desktop background, textile, fabric. Blue on brown.
Incredibly bright seamless pattern with fantastic exotic tropic flowers. Illustration for wrapping paper, desktop background, textile, fabric. Blue on brown.

See more

1355486132

See more

1355486132

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132657551

Item ID: 2132657551

Seamless botanical pattern with blue flowers. Design for fabric, textile, wallpaper and packaging

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5000 × 5000 pixels • 16.7 × 16.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

V.Lighter

V.Lighter