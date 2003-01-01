Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Seamless abstract pattern with yellow polka dots on dark blue background. For textiles, wallpapers, wrapping paper, packaging design, postcards, invitations, website design, notebook and diary covers
Formats
5000 × 5000 pixels • 16.7 × 16.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG