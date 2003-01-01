Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Seamless abstract pattern with yellow polka dots on dark blue background. For textiles, wallpapers, wrapping paper, packaging design, postcards, invitations, website design, notebook and diary covers
Edit

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133915419

Item ID: 2133915419

Seamless abstract pattern with yellow polka dots on dark blue background. For textiles, wallpapers, wrapping paper, packaging design, postcards, invitations, website design, notebook and diary covers

Formats

  • 5000 × 5000 pixels • 16.7 × 16.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Ira Rish

Ira Rish