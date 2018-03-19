Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Sea Ink ZigZag Blue Texture Batik. Pink Ethnic Zig Zag. Blue Dyed Print. Tribal Hand Batik. Pink Dye Watercolour. Blue Ethnic Tie Dye. Ethnic Dye Brush. Pink Ethnic Ink. Bright Dyed Batik.
Formats
1830 × 2198 pixels • 6.1 × 7.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
833 × 1000 pixels • 2.8 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
417 × 500 pixels • 1.4 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG