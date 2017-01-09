Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Scratch Grunge Urban Background.Texture Vector. Grain dust overlay, Simplify illustration over any object to create thick effect. Abstract, speckled, grungy, poster for your design.
Formats
2132 × 3002 pixels • 7.1 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG
710 × 1000 pixels • 2.4 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
355 × 500 pixels • 1.2 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG