Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Sci-fi scene showing the spaceship abducting human at the night, digital art style, illustration painting
3D UFO over the sea and waves
Ships and satellites in scene illustration
An astronaut in space suit standing on alien rocky planet under stars on the sky communicating with drone butterfly
Fantastic Journey to the Moon. Vector Retro Futuristic Space Poster Stylization
3D CG rendering of a battle robot
Rocket in space scene illustration
night landscape women silhoutte shooting star

See more

1743599843

See more

1743599843

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131591271

Item ID: 2131591271

Sci-fi scene showing the spaceship abducting human at the night, digital art style, illustration painting

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5655 × 3181 pixels • 18.9 × 10.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Tithi Luadthong

Tithi Luadthong