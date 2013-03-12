Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Stock Illustration ID: 59622118
Scenery in southern parts of Utah, USA. Illustration originally published in Hesse-Wartegg's "Nord Amerika", swedish edition published in 1880. The image is currently in public domain.
Illustration Formats
4569 × 1985 pixels • 15.2 × 6.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 434 pixels • 3.3 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 217 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.