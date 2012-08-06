Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Illustration ID: 32373712
The scanned stamp. Holiday in village. Boris Mikhaylovich Kustodiev (March 7, 1878?May 28, 1927) was a Russian painter and stage designer. Maslenitsa Tuesday (1916).
Illustration Formats
3500 × 1780 pixels • 11.7 × 5.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 509 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 255 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.