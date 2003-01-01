Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Sauce and Pasta with variety of sauces packagings on shelf at supermarket. Mock-up, 3D illustration. Suitable for presenting new packagings, box, labels designs, among many others.
Formats
3671 × 5400 pixels • 12.2 × 18 in • DPI 300 • JPG
680 × 1000 pixels • 2.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
340 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG