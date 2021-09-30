Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2090006083
Sapling plant gold-colored coins and red-colored Euro-symbol. On blue-colored background. Square composition with copy space. Isolated with clipping path. 3d render.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
3d illustration3d renderbank accountbankingbankruptcybudgetbusinessbusiness finance and industrybusiness targetcoin bankcurrency exchangecurrency symbole-commerceeconomyeuro symboleuropean union currencyexchange ratefinancefinance and economyfinancial itemfinancial planninggrowthhome financesiconin a rowinvestmentloanlossmaking moneymarketingpaper currencypayingplanningreductionreturn on investmentsavingssignstock market and exchangestock market datastrategysuccesssymboltaxtrading
Categories: Business/Finance, Signs/Symbols
Similar images
More from this artist