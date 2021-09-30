Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2089999684
Sapling plant gold-colored coins. On blue-colored background. Square composition with copy space. Isolated with clipping path. 3d render.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
3d illustration3d renderbank accountbankingbankruptcybudgetbusinessbusiness finance and industrybusiness targetcoin bankcoinscurrencycurrency exchangecurrency symbole-commerceeconomyexchange ratefinancefinance and economyfinancial itemgrowthhome financesiconin a rowinvestmentloanlossmaking moneymarketingpaper currencypayingplanningreductionsavingssignstock market and exchangestock market datastrategysuccesssymboltaxtrading
Categories: Business/Finance, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist