Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Santarina - Illustration of a female in a sexy santa costume, with many presents in her hands to give away. Vector version also available in portfolio.

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

6953530

Stock Illustration ID: 6953530

Santarina - Illustration of a female in a sexy santa costume, with many presents in her hands to give away. Vector version also available in portfolio.

Illustration Formats

  • 2444 × 2705 pixels • 8.1 × 9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 904 × 1000 pixels • 3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 452 × 500 pixels • 1.5 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Illustration Contributor

C

Cecilia Lim H M