Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Stock Illustration ID: 5859328
Santa Relaxing in a rocking chair looking at the centerfold in a magazine. The magazine front, back, and page are blank for your logo, text, etc. Isolated on a white background.
Illustration Formats
2400 × 3200 pixels • 8 × 10.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
750 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG