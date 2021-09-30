Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2088097798
Sale. Illustration with the inscription - Sale. Background for scrapbooking, albums, advertising, printing, websites, mobile screensavers, bloggers
a
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
2022advertisingamericanautumn salebusinessbuycalligraphycheapclearance salecommercediscountdiscount cardsenglisheventfinancegiftgivinghandwrittenheartsholiday saleinvitationjanuary salelabelletterletteringmarketmarketingmessageofferpriceprintpromopromotionretailsavingscrapbookscriptsellshoppingsnowflakesspecial pricestoretextuniquewallpaperwordwrapping
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist