Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Stock Illustration ID: 2162021
Sad little penguin in a red and white hat and scarf standing in a field of snow near a couple of snow covered trees.
Illustration Formats
2400 × 3200 pixels • 8 × 10.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
750 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.