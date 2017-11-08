Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Rusty Dyed Brush. Retro Tribal Tie Dye. Brown Dye Watercolour. Rusty Hand Stripe. Light Grain Print. Brown Seamless Batik. Sepia Dye Print. Beige Ethnic Zig Zag. Sepia Ethnic Ink. Dirty Ink Grunge
Formats
3300 × 1415 pixels • 11 × 4.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 429 pixels • 3.3 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 215 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG