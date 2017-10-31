Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Rough Ethnic Batik. Metal Grain Pattern. Rust Dye Abstract. Retro Batik Ink. Copper Rust Print. Brown Rust Zig Zag. Rustic Ink Dyed Brush. Grey Ethnic Abstract. Rusty Dye Paint. Worn Dye Grunge
Formats
3300 × 1415 pixels • 11 × 4.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 429 pixels • 3.3 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 215 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG