Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Rose Sumi Circle. White Tie Dye Batik Patterns. Vintage Watercolor Nature Texture. Oil Painting On Canvas. Pale Bleach Dye Effect. Gentle Ikat.
Formats
4608 × 2592 pixels • 15.4 × 8.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG