Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Robotic arm and robotic tool repairing a car in blue background. Vehicle production process with innovative equipment. Industrial robotic welders will weld the car body on the assembly line.
Formats
11465 × 5418 pixels • 38.2 × 18.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 473 pixels • 3.3 × 1.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 237 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG