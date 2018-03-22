Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.

Start your free trial

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Roaring tiger head isolated on orange background. Blue water tiger symbol or the new year 2022. Asian calendar illustration of mighty jungle animal showing fangs and looking furious. Mascot for print
Edit
Лев тату. Lion tattoo silhouette black. Vector drawing.
funny cartoon sign of a nasty wolf with red moon in the background
illustration of Grizzly head with pop art style
Bears head sport mascot
Sports mascot icon illustration of head of a manul or pallas cat, a a small wild cat with fluffy fur viewed from side on isolated background in retro style.
Tiger Head Vector Illustration
Bear mascot logo design with modern illustration concept style for badge, emblem and t shirt printing. Angry bear illustration for sport and e-sport team.

See more

1706929096

See more

1706929096

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2106018629

Item ID: 2106018629

Roaring tiger head isolated on orange background. Blue water tiger symbol or the new year 2022. Asian calendar illustration of mighty jungle animal showing fangs and looking furious. Mascot for print

Formats

  • 4000 × 4000 pixels • 13.3 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Boombastic

Boombastic