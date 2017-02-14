Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Retro Hand Zig Zag. Gray Abstract Print. Light Grain Print. White Tribal Paint. Bright Ink Batik. Gray Dyed Batik. White Ethnic Ink. Gray Dye Watercolour. White Gradient Stripe. Vintage Dye Stroke
Formats
2200 × 1886 pixels • 7.3 × 6.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 857 pixels • 3.3 × 2.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 429 pixels • 1.7 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG