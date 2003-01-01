Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Retro Hand Textile. Rough Ethnic Brush. Tan Geo. Beige Bohemian Repeat Old Bohemian Stripe. Beige Tribal Print. Tan Geometric Stain. Dirty Ethnic Brush. Old Tribal Pattern. Sepia Seamless Batik.
Edit

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134275577

Item ID: 2134275577

Retro Hand Textile. Rough Ethnic Brush. Tan Geo. Beige Bohemian Repeat Old Bohemian Stripe. Beige Tribal Print. Tan Geometric Stain. Dirty Ethnic Brush. Old Tribal Pattern. Sepia Seamless Batik.

Formats

  • 2500 × 1667 pixels • 8.3 × 5.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Kuzminichna

Kuzminichna