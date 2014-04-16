Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Repeated Brasilian Tile. Rich Arabic Pattern. Colored Geometrical Watercolor Painting. Seamless With Circles, Triangles. Ornamental Hued Arabesque Tile. Aztec Rug Mosaic Oriental.
Formats
3680 × 1840 pixels • 12.3 × 6.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 500 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 250 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG