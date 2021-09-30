Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2089541446
Red punching bag hanging on chains attached to fasteners isolated on white background. 3D. Perspective view. 3D illustration
G
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
3d3d illustrationactionactivityadultaggressionathletebackgroundbagboxingbuildchaincombativecompetitiondesigneffortelementenergyequipmentexercisefightingfistfitnessgraphicgymhealthhealthyiconillustrationimpactindoorsisolatedleatherlifestylemetalmmamuscularnewoneorangepearpunchredsportstrengthsymboltargettrainingviolenceworkout
Categories: Sports/Recreation, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist