Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2101061107
The red pedestal in a room surrounded by columns gives it a sense of technology, 3D rendering, hi-tech concept
A
By ACNX
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
3d3d renderingabstractbackdropbackgroundblankchampionconceptconstructiondarkdesigndigitaldisplayemptyentertainmentexhibitionfuturefuturisticglowglowinginteriorlamplightmodernmuseumneonnightpedestalplatformpodiumpresentationproductredsceneshineshowshowcasespacestagestandstationstudiosuccesstechtechnologytemplatewallwinner
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Technology
Similar images
More from this artist