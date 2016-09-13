Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Red juicy watermelon pieces, half and whole fruit with seeds. Watercolor tropical fruit illustration. Healthy food,. Summer design element
Important information
Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
4159 × 3983 pixels • 13.9 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 958 pixels • 3.3 × 3.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 479 pixels • 1.7 × 1.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG