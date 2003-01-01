Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Red Dyed Batik. Neon Ink Abstract. Purple Ink Print. Neon Dye Watercolour. Blue Gradient Texture. Violet Tribal Paint. Acid Batik Ink. Blue Abstract Batik. Orange Grain Print. Yellow Dye Grunge.
Formats
1830 × 2198 pixels • 6.1 × 7.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
833 × 1000 pixels • 2.8 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
417 × 500 pixels • 1.4 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG