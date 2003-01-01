Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Red Blue Shape. Purple Watercolor Blue Pattern. Blue Ink Texture. Geo Gradient Seamless Spill. Wash Tie Dye Effect. Gray Abstract Spot. Ink Watercolour Acrylic Drop. Tie Dye Wash Seamless Design.
Formats
4500 × 3182 pixels • 15 × 10.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 707 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 354 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG