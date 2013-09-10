Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Rear view, Modern office workplace with two laptop computer white screen mockup and office supplies on marble table near the window. 3d rendering, 3d illustration
Edit
Laptop computer with blank screen, notebooks on wooden table in warm sunlight room. Aesthetic minimal interior design template with mockup copy space. Blog, web, social media concept.
Laptop and pen on notepad for agenda kept on table in empty corporate conference room with sky and cloud view on background. selected focus on laptop.
Close up desktop businessman, Wooden desk with modern laptop, glass of water, modern cell phone, notebook. Desktop with a view of downtown, Sunrise, Shallow DOF.
Open blank screen laptop and office supplies in modern workplace
working at home with laptop on the wooden table in the night
Laptop on desk in library with blurred student background
Laptop and coffee in creative office

See more

1178240599

See more

1178240599

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2140956765

Item ID: 2140956765

Rear view, Modern office workplace with two laptop computer white screen mockup and office supplies on marble table near the window. 3d rendering, 3d illustration

Formats

  • 6840 × 2937 pixels • 22.8 × 9.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 429 pixels • 3.3 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 215 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

BongkarnGraphic

BongkarnGraphic