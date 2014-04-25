Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Realistic metal safe deposit boxes inside bank vault silver and gold colors. Concept for security and banking protection. 3d rendering illustration.
Formats
4492 × 3108 pixels • 15 × 10.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 692 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 346 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG