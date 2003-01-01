Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Realistic 3d white pedestal over light pastel natural background. Trendy empty podium display for cosmetic product presentation, fashion magazine. Copy space illustration
Edit

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136212593

Item ID: 2136212593

Realistic 3d white pedestal over light pastel natural background. Trendy empty podium display for cosmetic product presentation, fashion magazine. Copy space illustration

Formats

  • 6250 × 3834 pixels • 20.8 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 613 pixels • 3.3 × 2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 307 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Y

Yganko