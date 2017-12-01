Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Realistic 3d rearl pedestal with golden glass ring frame over pink pastel natural background. Trendy empty podium display for cosmetic product presentation, fashion magazine. Copy space illustration
Realistic 3d rearl pedestal with golden glass ring frame over pink pastel natural background. Trendy empty podium display for cosmetic product presentation, fashion magazine. vector illustration
podium empty with geometric shapes in pink pastel composition for modern stage display and minimalist mockup, abstract showcase background. Concept 3d illustration or 3d render
3D podium display tube, with rim and glass dome. Terrazzo texture over pastel beige background. Beauty summer platform mockup witch copy space for banner. Product promotion with gold minimal 3D render
Mock up 3d rendered illustration with geometric shapes golden cylinder podium platforms for cosmatic product presentation. circle design empty space. Abstract composition in pink pastel modern style.
Realistic 3d pedestal over pink background. Trendy empty podium display for ads cosmetic product presentation, fashion magazine. Copy space vector illustration EPS10
Realistic 3d pedestal over pink trendy background. Empty podium display for ads cosmetic product presentation, fashion magazine. Vector illustration EPS10
White and Pink Marble Circle Podium Display. Abstract Background for Product Presentation. 3d geometric shapes. Vector Illustration

See more

1792808158

See more

1792808158

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136212585

Item ID: 2136212585

Realistic 3d rearl pedestal with golden glass ring frame over pink pastel natural background. Trendy empty podium display for cosmetic product presentation, fashion magazine. Copy space illustration

Formats

  • 6250 × 3834 pixels • 20.8 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 613 pixels • 3.3 × 2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 307 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Y

Yganko