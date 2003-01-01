Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Realistic 3d glass transparent Vase with Tulips Flower. on rose gold pedestal over pink pastel natural background Design element for poster, greeting card. Illustration
Edit

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133065143

Item ID: 2133065143

Realistic 3d glass transparent Vase with Tulips Flower. on rose gold pedestal over pink pastel natural background Design element for poster, greeting card. Illustration

Formats

  • 4999 × 3067 pixels • 16.7 × 10.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 614 pixels • 3.3 × 2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 307 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Y

Yganko