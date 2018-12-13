Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Illustration ID: 59428447
Raster version Vertical Christmas card design in purple tones Illustration. No Gradients were used, very easy to edit.
Illustration Formats
2400 × 3606 pixels • 8 × 12 in • DPI 300 • JPG
666 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
333 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.