Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Illustration ID: 3285973
Raster version of vector card with a bridal bouquet of tea-roses with drops of dew in a wicker basket and with wedding rings (contain the Clipping Path of all objects)
Illustration Formats
3151 × 4430 pixels • 10.5 × 14.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
711 × 1000 pixels • 2.4 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
356 × 500 pixels • 1.2 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.