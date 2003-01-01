Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Stock Illustration ID: 2053898885
Raster version. Symbol of Product Promotion Thin Line Icon of Advertising Media. Stroke Pictogram Graphic Suitable for Infographics. Editable Stroke. Premium Mono Linear Plain Laconic Logo
Illustration Formats
5000 × 5000 pixels • 16.7 × 16.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG