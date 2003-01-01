Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Raster version. Symbol of Product Promotion Thin Line Icon of Advertising Media. Stroke Pictogram Graphic Suitable for Infographics. Editable Stroke. Premium Mono Linear Plain Laconic Logo

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2053898885

Stock Illustration ID: 2053898885

Raster version. Symbol of Product Promotion Thin Line Icon of Advertising Media. Stroke Pictogram Graphic Suitable for Infographics. Editable Stroke. Premium Mono Linear Plain Laconic Logo

Illustration Formats

  • 5000 × 5000 pixels • 16.7 × 16.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Illustration Contributor

Duda Vasilii

Duda Vasilii