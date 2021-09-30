Royalty-free stock illustration ID: 2084836339
Raster version. Symbol of Fax Message Thin Line Icon of Advertising Media. Stroke Pictogram Graphic Suitable for Infographics. Editable Stroke. Premium Mono Linear Plain Laconic Logo
D
By Duda Vasilii
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
businessbuttoncommunicationconnectioncopydesigndevicedocumentelectricalequipmentfaxfaxingflatgraphicgrayiconiconicillustrationimageinternetisolatedkeypadlogolongmachinemessageobjectofficepaperphoneprinterpushreceivereceiverrectanglescansendshapesignsimplesinglesquaresupportsymboltechnologytelecommunicationstelephonewebwhite
Categories: Signs/Symbols, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist