Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Stock Illustration ID: 60932200
Raster version Illustration Business Card for jewelry or beauty. Very Easy to edit, no gradients in design only in necklace, no strokes.
Illustration Formats
7026 × 4024 pixels • 23.4 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 573 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 287 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.