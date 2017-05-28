Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Illustration ID: 227597242
Raster version. Glowing ornate crescent with bright flare and radiance in dark red and golden shades. Greeting card of holy Muslim month Ramadan
Illustration Formats
5000 × 5000 pixels • 16.7 × 16.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.