Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Stock Illustration ID: 20456617
Raster version. Christmas decorations. Holiday background. Terms of bright green branches of the Christmas stars, balloons, bow against a backdrop of red and white rays.
Illustration Formats
4467 × 5583 pixels • 14.9 × 18.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
800 × 1000 pixels • 2.7 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
400 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG