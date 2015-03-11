Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Raster geometric seamless pattern. Abstract golden texture with fading rhombuses, diamonds, squares, grid. Halftone transition effect. Luxury gold and black background. Modern repeat decorative design
floral ornament. modern geometric pattern. Seamless vector illustration. for interior design, printing, wallpaper, fill pattern. gold on black
Black and white textured seamless pattern for design and background
Polka dots seamless pattern. Multicolored. Ethnic print. Boho. Simple design. Vector geometric background. Can be used in printing, textile, wrapping, web-design.
Ethno seamless pattern, boho ornament. Tribal art print, background for fabric design, wallpaper, wrapping.
Engraving. Black and white seamless background. Ethnic boho ornament. Seamless background. Tribal motif. Vector illustration for web design or print.
Monochrome elegant ornament. Vector geometric seamless pattern. May be used as background, backdrop
Tibetan mandala decorative ornament design for coloring page, greeting card, invitation, tattoo, yoga and spa symbol. Vector illustration

See more

468774458

See more

468774458

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131742383

Item ID: 2131742383

Raster geometric seamless pattern. Abstract golden texture with fading rhombuses, diamonds, squares, grid. Halftone transition effect. Luxury gold and black background. Modern repeat decorative design

Formats

  • 5000 × 5000 pixels • 16.7 × 16.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Olgastocker

Olgastocker