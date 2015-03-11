Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Raster geometric seamless pattern. Abstract golden texture with fading rhombuses, diamonds, squares, grid. Halftone transition effect. Luxury gold and black background. Modern repeat decorative design
Formats
5000 × 5000 pixels • 16.7 × 16.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG